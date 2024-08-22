Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted by Analyst

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for CSX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CSX by 718.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

