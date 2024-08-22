Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

