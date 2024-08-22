Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By Zacks Research

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

