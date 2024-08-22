Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By Zacks Research

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on K. Eight Capital upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a market cap of C$15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.08.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.