Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$139,005.46. Also, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

