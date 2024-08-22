Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Issued By Zacks Research

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Creative Planning increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.