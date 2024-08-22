Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Issued By Zacks Research

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

OBDC stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

