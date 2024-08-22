Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Lowered by DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

