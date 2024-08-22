Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised by Zacks Research

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.7 %

BPMC stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,257.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,257.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,977 shares of company stock valued at $17,622,599. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

