Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Cut by Analyst

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Creative Realities in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Creative Realities

Creative Realities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Realities stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Creative Realities as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.