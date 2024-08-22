Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Increased by Analyst

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Hemisphere Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

CVE:HME opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$170.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile



Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

