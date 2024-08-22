Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $351.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

