Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in UDR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 188,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

