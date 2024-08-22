Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

