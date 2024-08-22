Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Decreased by Stifel Canada (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$226.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$217.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$214.82. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

