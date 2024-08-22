Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Xenetic Biosciences Inc Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.29.

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.