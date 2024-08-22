Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amplify Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMPY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $277.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 295.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 251,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.