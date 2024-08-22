Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pinterest, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

PINS opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Pinterest by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,316 shares of company stock worth $2,109,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

