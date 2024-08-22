Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 40.60%.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Americas Silver from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 2,806.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,783 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

