Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.84 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Assurant stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $190.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $174.59. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

