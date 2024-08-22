Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Reduced by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

HOLX stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

