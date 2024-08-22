Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

