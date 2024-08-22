Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Woodward Trading Up 3.2 %

WWD opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.