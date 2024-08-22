Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Raised by Desjardins

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%.
View Our Latest Research Report on WSP
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP opened at C$226.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$217.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$214.82. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$230.98.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.