Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.2 %

QGEN opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.