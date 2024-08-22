Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 602220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

