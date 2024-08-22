QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Critical Contrast

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Independent Bank pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and QNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $689.53 million 3.64 $239.50 million $5.18 11.42 QNB $73.92 million 1.43 $9.48 million $2.19 13.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independent Bank and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 1 3.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 22.42% 7.41% 1.11% QNB 10.28% 9.61% 0.50%

Summary

Independent Bank beats QNB on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It offers commercial real estate and construction, commercial and industrial, small business, secured and unsecured commercial, and consumer real estate loans; term loans and revolving/nonrevolving lines of credit; overdraft protection and letters of credit; and residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines. In addition, the company provides cash management services, such as ACH transaction processing, positive pay, and remote deposit services; investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; mobile, online, and telephone banking; estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machines; debit and credit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, third party model portfolios, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. Further, it invests in low-income housing tax credit projects; holds, maintains, and disposes foreclosed properties; and operates as an investment advisor. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

