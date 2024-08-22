Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO S. Ray Hatch Purchases 2,500 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CEO S. Ray Hatch purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $20,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,380. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

