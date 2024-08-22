Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) COO Brendan Hannah Buys 30,845 Shares

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Hannah purchased 30,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $19,432.35. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Brendan Hannah bought 2,155 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $1,249.90.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Quince Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 36,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,969. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

