Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$0.72.

Shares of CVE QUIS opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$102.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

