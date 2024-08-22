R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 5,910 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total transaction of $1,939,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,330,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $3,258,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88.

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

UFPT stock opened at $325.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $335.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

