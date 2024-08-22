R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.30 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

RCM opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,376,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,459,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

