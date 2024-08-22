Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Radware alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radware

Radware Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RDWR stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Radware by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.