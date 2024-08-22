Rashid Wasti Acquires 1,300 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$217.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$190.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

