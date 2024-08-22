Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,015 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.81.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

