Raymond James & Associates Acquires 109,408 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $21,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

CPB stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

