Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,663 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.