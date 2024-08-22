Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,091 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Core & Main worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,760,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 12.4% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.9 %

CNM stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.