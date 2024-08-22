Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,198 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

MC stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.