Raymond James & Associates Buys 156,501 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

