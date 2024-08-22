Raymond James & Associates Buys 27,141 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,004,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $685,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOTI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.