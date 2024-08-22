Raymond James & Associates Buys 29,221 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of UFP Industries worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 369,687 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $18,245,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

