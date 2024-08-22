Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,850,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,104,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after buying an additional 445,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

