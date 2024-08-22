Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,119,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $246.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.43. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $250.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

