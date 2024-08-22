Raymond James & Associates Has $21.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gentex were worth $21,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Gentex by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

