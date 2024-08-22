Raymond James & Associates Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.79.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

