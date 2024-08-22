Raymond James & Associates Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

AIRR stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

