Raymond James & Associates Has $23.10 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

