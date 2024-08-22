Raymond James & Associates Has $23.49 Million Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Symbotic were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares during the period.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,907 shares of company stock worth $5,181,203. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYM shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.