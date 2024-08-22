Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in argenx were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 51.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $525.50 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.37.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

